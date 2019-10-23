Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Mildred Hanschmidt
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph New Cemetery Chapel
4500 Foley Road
Mildred G. Hanschmidt

Mildred G. Hanschmidt Obituary
Mildred G. Hanschmidt

Colerain Twp. - Mildred G. Hanschmidt (nee Goocher), loving wife of the late Earl Hanschmidt. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Charles Hanschmidt and the late Jean Hanschmidt Dewald. Dear aunt of Barry Dewald, Ron Dewald, Joel Dewald, Mary Jo Matas and several other nieces and nephews. Died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Age 99. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25th at 11:00AM at St. Joseph New Cemetery Chapel 4500 Foley Road (45238). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
