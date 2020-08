Mildred H. GilmoreMildred H. Gilmore passed away on August 21st at the age of 99. A sixty-year resident of Terrace Park, she is survived by daughters Margie (Larry) Eggleston and Linda (Frank) Ricketts, and by five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom will miss her dearly. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com