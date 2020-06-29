Mildred "Millie" (McShane) McDowell
Mildred "Millie" McDowell (nee McShane)

Anderson Twp - Mildred "Millie" McDowell (nee McShane), age 89, formerly of Anderson Twp., died June 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James McDowell who died January 29, 2020, devoted mother of Colwyn "Mac" McDowell (Shela) and Craig McDowell (Jodie), and loving grandmother of Jared and Evan McDowell. She is also survived by her siblings overseas. She was born in Lurgan, Northern Ireland and met James McDowell while working at United Kingdom Optical. Married in 1954, she and Jim immigrated to the United States (Chicago) in 1957 where they became active members of the Villa Park Methodist Church. They moved to Cincinnati in 1965, and Millie authored multiple children's books that included a "Story and a Verse". She was a dedicated homemaker that raised two sons and was dedicated to Jim's soccer and business adventures in the Greater Cincinnati area. At her request, a private family service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Good Samaritan Hospital NICU, c/o Good Samaritan Foundation. For the complete obituary or to share a memory of Millie, please go to www.tpwhite.com T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
