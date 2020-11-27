1/
Mildred Moore Hess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Moore Hess

Naples, FL - Mildred Moore Hess, 94, a resident of Naples, FLA, passed away on November 18 while under the care of AVOW Hospice of Naples. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to Miriam Edwards Moore and Oswald de Rousse Moore. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and, in 1948, moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lived most of her married life.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Guy C. Hess. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hess Grant of Atlanta and Luann Hess Schott of Estero, FL; her son, Guy (Randy) Hess and daughter-in-law, Karen Schmitt Hess, also of Estero, FL; five grandchildren, Mirrin Reagan, Lindsey Grant, Jason Hess, Kristin Schott, and Ryan Schott; and,

four great grandchildren, Avery Reagan, Sawyer Reagan, Mira Bowen, and Benjamin Bowen.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to AVOW Hospice of Naples, FLA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved