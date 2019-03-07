Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred "Millie" Potts

Obituary Condolences

Mildred "Millie" Potts Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Potts

Cincinnati - Mildred "Millie" Potts, beloved mother of Greg (Shirley) Potts and Gemma (Jef Baugh) Potts. Loving sister of Margaret (Ron) Kidwell, Marilyn Margeson, George (the late Jo) Potts, Glenn (Jo Lee) Potts, and the late Gary Potts. Passed away, Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Age 73. Visitation Sun. March 10th from 4-6PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Mon. March 11th at 10AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to (PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now