Mildred "Millie" Potts
Cincinnati - Mildred "Millie" Potts, beloved mother of Greg (Shirley) Potts and Gemma (Jef Baugh) Potts. Loving sister of Margaret (Ron) Kidwell, Marilyn Margeson, George (the late Jo) Potts, Glenn (Jo Lee) Potts, and the late Gary Potts. Passed away, Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Age 73. Visitation Sun. March 10th from 4-6PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Mon. March 11th at 10AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to (PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019