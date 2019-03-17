|
Mildred R. "Mimi" Sunderman (nee Stenger)
Mt. Washington - Mildred R. "Mimi" Sunderman (nee Stenger) age 93 of Mt. Washington, died March 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J. Sunderman, devoted mother of Robert Sunderman and Nancy (Greg) Chappell, dear sister of Joan Muchmore, loving grandmother of Christopher, Michelle, Lee, Jennae, and Trent, also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Leo and Mimi were the owners of Stenger's Cafe. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Monday from 5-8 PM. Memorials to St. Joseph Home of Cincinnati, , or Guardian Angels Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019