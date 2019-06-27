|
Mildred Smith
Mason - (nee Hager), 93, longtime resident of Mason, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Smith, devoted mother of Gloria (Cliff) Migal and David (Sherry) Smith, loving grandmother of Justin (Abby) Smith, Taylor (Hannah) Smith, Michelle (Robert) Wilkerson and Toni (Patrick) Williams and 11 great-grandchildren, sister of Troy Hager and the late Ruth Peyton and Roy Hager. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials to the Kidney Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019