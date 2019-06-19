Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Milton E., beloved husband of the late Jacqueline C. Foreman. Devoted father of Karen (Pete) Kennedy and Kimberly (Brian Bonish) Foreman. Loving grandfather of Kirsten Bonish. Passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 12:00 PM until the time of the celebration of life at 1:00 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
