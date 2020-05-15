Milton Saville
Cincinnati, OH - Known as Reverend Saville to many, has left a lasting legacy of giving and humility. Born on October 23, 1925 to Virgil and Wille Mae in Kansas City, MO. Milton had one sibling, Keith, and he and his parents preceded him in death. Milton passed away peaceful on April 14, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by one nephew, Gordon Keith Saville, and several cousins. Milton graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1943 and served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946 in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After his military service, he attended and graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, OH and completed his final course study at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge MA in 1951, where he earned his Master's of Divinity. He was ordained in February 1952, at Grace Church in Medford, MA and had a long history guiding churches and parishioners in the United States, Tokyo and Zimbabwe. Milton will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be interned at the Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati, OH. Due to the covid-19 limitations, a memorial will be planned later this year. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Cincinnati, OH - Known as Reverend Saville to many, has left a lasting legacy of giving and humility. Born on October 23, 1925 to Virgil and Wille Mae in Kansas City, MO. Milton had one sibling, Keith, and he and his parents preceded him in death. Milton passed away peaceful on April 14, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by one nephew, Gordon Keith Saville, and several cousins. Milton graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1943 and served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946 in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After his military service, he attended and graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, OH and completed his final course study at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge MA in 1951, where he earned his Master's of Divinity. He was ordained in February 1952, at Grace Church in Medford, MA and had a long history guiding churches and parishioners in the United States, Tokyo and Zimbabwe. Milton will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be interned at the Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati, OH. Due to the covid-19 limitations, a memorial will be planned later this year. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.