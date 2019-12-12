|
Minnetta Synesael age 62 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1957 in Lafayette, IN the daughter of the late John and Rachel Hamilton. Minnetta belonged to the Future Farmers of America becoming a Short Horn Lassie showing short horn cattle and she also belonged to the 4-H club. She graduated from Gilman High School in Gilman IL. She earned her bachelor's degree in Computer Technology from Purdue University in 1985. She moved to Cincinnati in 1985 and was employed by Proctor and Gamble where she retired from as a Senior Systems Analyst after 25 years of service. She was also on the board of directors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and served with Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army. On April 17, 2010 she married Richard Mushaben. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Mushaben; two children Carrie (Richard Baker) Synesael and Darrick (Stephanie) Synesael; two step children Andrew (Karri) Mushaben and Daniel (Maria) Mushaben; eight grandchildren Kordell Synesael, Kolten Synesael, Ethan Gilman, Montana Synesael, Drew Mushaben, Elijah Noland, Natalie Mushaben, Simon Mushaben, and Riley Baker; one half-brother Scott Hamilton; one half-sister Yovonda Hamilton; and the father of her children Andrew Synesael. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her stepmother Myrna Hamilton. The family will be receiving friends and family on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019