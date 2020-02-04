Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Miriam L. Boatright Obituary
Miriam L. Boatright

Mason - (nee Lahke), 97, beloved wife of the late Frank Boatright, devoted mother of Cynthia Boatright, Paula (Steve) Thomas, and the late Russell (Linda) Boatright, grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 1, and sister of the late Richard Lahke, passed away on February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Miriam's honor may be directed to the , 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
