Miriam Satterthwaite



Lebanon - Satterthwaite, Miriam Lois (nee: Shumard), 95, of Lebanon, passed peacefully August 23, 2020 at her home. Born on June 6, 1925 to James and Mabel (nee: Grismer) Shumard in Mason, OH. She was a true representative of the 'Greatest Generation' exemplifying their never-quit fortitude. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Denning Satterthwaite (Warren Co. Sheriff 1952-1960), son Richard David Satterthwaite, sisters, Alverda (Harry) Jordan, Zelma (Jim) Fox and Mavis (Ed) Easter and brother, James (Margaret) Shumard II. Survived by son Vance Denning (Becky) Satterthwaite of Lebanon, daughter Susan Satterthwaite of Lebanon, daughter-in-law Marialice Satterthwaite of Chapala, Mexico, three grandchildren-Chelsea Satterthwaite of Aptos, CA, Sarajane (Mike) Flanagan of Lebanon, TN and Lane (Matthew) Millett of Cincinnati, OH and two great-grandchildren, Atley Jane and Anniston Jean Flanagan as well as many dear nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation open to the public on October 10 from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Lebanon United Methodist Church with a private service to follow. Use of masks and social distancing will be observed.









