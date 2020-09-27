1/1
Miriam Satterthwaite
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Satterthwaite

Lebanon - Satterthwaite, Miriam Lois (nee: Shumard), 95, of Lebanon, passed peacefully August 23, 2020 at her home. Born on June 6, 1925 to James and Mabel (nee: Grismer) Shumard in Mason, OH. She was a true representative of the 'Greatest Generation' exemplifying their never-quit fortitude. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Denning Satterthwaite (Warren Co. Sheriff 1952-1960), son Richard David Satterthwaite, sisters, Alverda (Harry) Jordan, Zelma (Jim) Fox and Mavis (Ed) Easter and brother, James (Margaret) Shumard II. Survived by son Vance Denning (Becky) Satterthwaite of Lebanon, daughter Susan Satterthwaite of Lebanon, daughter-in-law Marialice Satterthwaite of Chapala, Mexico, three grandchildren-Chelsea Satterthwaite of Aptos, CA, Sarajane (Mike) Flanagan of Lebanon, TN and Lane (Matthew) Millett of Cincinnati, OH and two great-grandchildren, Atley Jane and Anniston Jean Flanagan as well as many dear nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation open to the public on October 10 from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Lebanon United Methodist Church with a private service to follow. Use of masks and social distancing will be observed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lebanon United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved