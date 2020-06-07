Father Modi Abel Nyorko



Cincinnati - Father Modi Abel Nyorko was a generous and exceptionally kind person — dedicating his life to serving others and sharing the Gospel with the people of South Sudan and the United States. He was born on July 31, 1943, to Elizabeth Kaku and Nyorko Jangara in Juba, South Sudan. On April 3, 1971, Modi was ordained a priest in Macerata, Italy. For nearly fifty years he lived as a Comboni Missionary priest — living a life of faith and selflessness. Father Modi lived the last five years at the Comboni Mission Center in Cincinnati. He died peacefully on June 1, 2020, from complications brought on by COVID-19. A restricted visitation will be held at TP White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain safe social distancing. He will be buried on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, MI.









