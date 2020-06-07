Father Modi Abel Nyorko
1943 - 2020
Father Modi Abel Nyorko

Cincinnati - Father Modi Abel Nyorko was a generous and exceptionally kind person — dedicating his life to serving others and sharing the Gospel with the people of South Sudan and the United States. He was born on July 31, 1943, to Elizabeth Kaku and Nyorko Jangara in Juba, South Sudan. On April 3, 1971, Modi was ordained a priest in Macerata, Italy. For nearly fifty years he lived as a Comboni Missionary priest — living a life of faith and selflessness. Father Modi lived the last five years at the Comboni Mission Center in Cincinnati. He died peacefully on June 1, 2020, from complications brought on by COVID-19. A restricted visitation will be held at TP White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain safe social distancing. He will be buried on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, MI.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
JUN
10
Service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
