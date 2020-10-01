Molly Patricia Minihan



Highland Ranch, CO - Molly Patricia Minihan, 68, of Highlands Ranch, CO passed away June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Madeline Minihan. Molly had a very successful career in direct sales of custom products. She graduated from Brown County Ursulines, St. Martin OH and is remembered for her great sense of humor. A graveside memorial service will be Friday, October 9, 10:30 AM at Calvary Cemetery 1721 Duck Creek Rd. Cincinnati. Memorials in her name can be sent to BCU Alumni Association, c/o Delia Berry, 3579 Hopper Hill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store