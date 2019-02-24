|
Momoko Aka
Montgomery - Momoko Aka passed away peacefully in her sleep in Montgomery Ohio, on February 5, 2019. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her husband Yoshimori, daughter Laura and her husband Marc Goldsmith and their children, Adam, Hana and Jayne, daughter Karen and her husband, Wayne Matsukawa and stepdaughter, Tricia. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 3rd at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Twin Lakes Retirement Community.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019