Mona Dixon
Goshen - passed away on February 07, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on April 10, 1924 in Clay Co., KY, daughter of Loyd and Pearl Woods. Mona was the loving mother of Chris (Rachel) Dixon, Brenda (Roland) Reeves, Rick Dixon (Rose Howard), Betty (Bob) Owens, Karen (Jerry) Vome, Melodie (Pete) Estridge, and Glenna (Jack) Baker; proud grandmother of Matthew (Kelly) Dixon, Nicole (Jerry) Hanna, Kristin Ledbetter, Heather (Doug) Grandits, Mike Woods, Travis (Emily) Owens, Aften (Brian) Bell, Jeremy (Destiny) Vome, Jami (Scott) Rodgers, Max (Genevieve) Vome, Brandi (Greg) Harkleroad, Austin (Amy) Estridge, Pete Estridge (Dana Seip), Robin Estridge, Sammy Brewer, and Tracey Estridge.and great-grandmother of Libby Dixon, Jake Dixon, Kira Hanna, Emerson Hanna, Ashby Ledbetter, Dylan Grandits, Reese Grandits, Oliver Owens, Sydney Bell, Ethan Vome, Zane Vome, Lani Vome, Braxton Vome, AJ Evans, Lydia Harkleroad, Lauren Estridge, Addyson Estridge, Aubry Brewer, Addison Brewer, Chelsea Brewer, and Walker Vome. Along with her parents, Mona is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Max Dixon. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on February 12, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 SR 28, Goshen, OH, where a visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm. A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Marcia Thurnall, Michelle Hornsby, Denise Szatkowski, and Robin Estridge. Memorial donations may be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019