Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Dixon


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mona Dixon Obituary
Mona Dixon

Goshen - passed away on February 07, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on April 10, 1924 in Clay Co., KY, daughter of Loyd and Pearl Woods. Mona was the loving mother of Chris (Rachel) Dixon, Brenda (Roland) Reeves, Rick Dixon (Rose Howard), Betty (Bob) Owens, Karen (Jerry) Vome, Melodie (Pete) Estridge, and Glenna (Jack) Baker; proud grandmother of Matthew (Kelly) Dixon, Nicole (Jerry) Hanna, Kristin Ledbetter, Heather (Doug) Grandits, Mike Woods, Travis (Emily) Owens, Aften (Brian) Bell, Jeremy (Destiny) Vome, Jami (Scott) Rodgers, Max (Genevieve) Vome, Brandi (Greg) Harkleroad, Austin (Amy) Estridge, Pete Estridge (Dana Seip), Robin Estridge, Sammy Brewer, and Tracey Estridge.and great-grandmother of Libby Dixon, Jake Dixon, Kira Hanna, Emerson Hanna, Ashby Ledbetter, Dylan Grandits, Reese Grandits, Oliver Owens, Sydney Bell, Ethan Vome, Zane Vome, Lani Vome, Braxton Vome, AJ Evans, Lydia Harkleroad, Lauren Estridge, Addyson Estridge, Aubry Brewer, Addison Brewer, Chelsea Brewer, and Walker Vome. Along with her parents, Mona is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Max Dixon. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on February 12, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 SR 28, Goshen, OH, where a visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm. A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Marcia Thurnall, Michelle Hornsby, Denise Szatkowski, and Robin Estridge. Memorial donations may be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.