|
|
Monica Crowe
Cincinnati - Monica (nee Drucker) beloved wife of the late Emmett H. Crowe. Loving mother of Tony (Joyce), Peter (Betty), Sheila (the late Robert) Storey, Candace (the late David) Rinderle, Steve, Tim (Leann), Mary (Phil) Bahner. Survived by 26 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. March 23, 2019. Age 100. Monica always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word each day making others feel so special. Her grace filled positive attitude was a gift to all whose lives she touched throughout her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11:30 AM at St. Margaret - St. John Church, 6000 Murray Rd., 45227. Memorials may be directed to Comboni Missionaries or . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019