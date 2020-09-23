Monica McCullough
Villa Hills - Monica McCullough (nee Maguire) passed away on September 18th. Monica was born in Sydare, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland one of seven children to Patrick and Ellen (Dunne) Maguire on February 2, 1927. She earned a nursing degree from Belfast City Hospital and moved to New York City in 1950 and worked at Columbia Medical Center. She married Jim McCullough in 1954 and moved to Cincinnati and raised seven children. Monica returned to work at the V.A. Hospital. In retrement she and Jim traveled extensively, volunteered and. enjoyed her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jim in 2019. She is survived by her seven children Veronica (Rick Sheppard) Jim (Beth) McCullough, Irene (Bob Pritchett), Patrick (Peggy) McCullough, Monica, Michael (Mary Jo) McCullough, Ellen (Steve Suetholz) and her 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 9:30AM at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House for military families: fisherhouse.org
or Pregnancy Center West of Cincinnati :pc-west.org. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com