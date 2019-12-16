|
|
Monica Shannon
Sycamore Twp - SHANNON
Monica A. (nee McCarthy), wife of David Shannon, cherished mother of Mildred Ellis, Tina Prather (Temple Bradford), Brian Shannon, loving grandmother of Logan Prather, Kylee Bradford, Lauren Prather, Alexis Haskett, Mariah Haskett, Kaliah Haskett, and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Claudia McCarthy, and the late Felicia Fishter. Devoted aunt and second mother to Michelle Fishter, Stefanie Fishter, Justin Elliott, Ryan Elliott, Brandon Riley (JT Riley), Brenton McCarthy, Dillon McCarthy, Demi McCarthy. She is also survived by her best and oldest friend, Darlene Ventre and a host of both two-footed and four-footed friends. She was always a friend to anyone or anything in need. Volunteering her love and her time to pets needing rescued. To those that knew her, she had that spunk right until the end. She was always saying she had nine lives and used the last one on December 13th when at the age of 68 she lost her battle with brain cancer. at the age of 68. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 12noon until the time of memorial service 2PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). If desired, donations may be directed to The Scratching Post, 6948 Plainfield Rd. (45236) or online at thescratchingpost.org or to Ohio AlleyCat Rescue (OAR), 5619 Orlando Place (45227) or at ohioalleycat.org. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019