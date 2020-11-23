Morris H. PasserMorris H Passer died peacefully in his bed with his wife by his side on November 22, 2020, approaching his 91st birthday. Among many other things, his family and friends will miss his quick and wicked wit and his generous, fun-loving spirit. Morris was born in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of Jack and Bella Aldort Passer. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and a brother of the ZBT fraternity. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to play tennis. After a successful career with the David J. Joseph Company and SHV North America, he applied his finance expertise and sunny personality to the nonprofit world in his decades-long retirement work. He served on the boards of Caracole, Inc., People Working Cooperatively and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio. He was a longtime member of the Isaac M. Wise Temple and was instrumental in raising the funds needed to renovate the historic Plum Street Temple. For over 63 years, Morris was the devoted husband of Patricia Hancock Passer; and he was the loving father of David (Marc Maxwell) and Alice (Barry Krieger) Passer. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Loda Golos of Elmira, NY, and his son David Passer of Somerville, MA. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughter Alice, his sons-in law, his grandsons Kyam Krieger (Lauren Wolchok) and Zivi Krieger (Kelsey Tucker), great-granddaughter Lyla Krieger, nieces Anita Mayer of Elmira NY and Cindy Golos of Arlington VA, and his nephew Marc Greenberg of Cincinnati. A private burial service is planned. A memorial service will be announced at a future date when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Morris' memory to the Isaac M. Wise Temple, 8329 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati 45236; or Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region 2314 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati 45219.