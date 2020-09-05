1/
Morris Ray "Moe" Follick
Morris Ray "Moe" Follick

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Betty Follick; loving father of Steve (Danyel) Follick and Shelly (Gregg) Hadley; caring grandfather of three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Age 83. September 4, 2020. Visitation from 5 - 8 P.M. on September 9, 2020 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio. Private interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
