Morrison Fain Tracy
Mason - 88, passed away January 18, 2020. Beloved husand of the late Janet E. (nee Koller) Tracy; devoted father of Christy Bugert, Morrison Fain "Fuzzy" Tracy Jr., Wendy Hupke and Eric Tracy; loving grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 14 with 1 on the way. Visitation is Friday, January 24, from 2PM until Memorial Service at 4PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020