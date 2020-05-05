MSgt. Frank A. Katzler (Ret) Usaf
MSgt. Frank A. Katzler, III USAF, (Ret)

Fairview Heights, IL - MSgt. Frank A. Katzler, III, USAF, (Ret.) age 79 of Fairview Heights, IL born on November 2, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Frank earned his Master's Degree in Psychology at Loma Linda University. He retired from Norton Air Force Base in 1986 and transferred to Scott Air Force Base in 1993. Frank loved Ford Mustangs and going to cars shows. He restored many Mustangs and sold them to start new car projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. and Elizabeth B. Katzler, Jr., nee Reed; and his nephew, Michael Rump.

Frank is survived by his wife, Yoko Katzler, nee Yamasaki; his children, Linda Young of Portland, OR, Charmin Alconcel of Lihue, HI and TSgt Marcy (Jason) Kawaguchi of Charleston, SC; his grandchildren, Amber Mira, Tori Young, Tarah Young and Andru Alconcel; great-grandchildren, Andalyn Kainoa, Joshua and Joriana Ritsema; his siblings, Robert Katzler, Elizabeth (Glenn) Rose, Geneva McPhillips, Deborah (Arnold) Burns, and Larry (Kristi) Katzler; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
