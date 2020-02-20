|
Muriel Foster
Maineville - Loving wife of Dennis Foster for 31 years. Cherished mother of Julie (Rick) Matson and Jennifer (Steve) Weisbrod. Beloved stepmother of Daric (Stephanie) Foster. Devoted grandmother of Katie and Carley Matson, Ben Naylor, and Sophia and Chloe Foster. Dear sister of Bruce (Sylvia) Eckstein and Pat (Robert) Eyer. Passed Feb. 19, 2020, age 79. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday Feb. 26, from 10:00 AM until time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM at Mihovk - Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd (www.mrfh.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020