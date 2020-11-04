Murphy "Paul" Scalf
Murphy "Paul" Scalf passed on October 28, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of 70 years to Lois Taylor Scalf. Loving father of the late Judy (Joe) Bain and Cathy O'Connor. Devoted grandfather of Tara (Kyle Gertz) Bain, Brian (Kathleen) O'Connor, and Kimberly (Jed Hollon) Bain. Loving "Grandfather" (great) & "Papa" to Kody, Kamden and Kyle O'Connor and Will Gertz. Paul was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. Paul's family never doubted how much they were loved. He was devoted to his "bride", children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took every opportunity he had to brag about them and would do anything in the world for them. He could (and would) start a conversation with anyone and everyone, Paul never met a stranger. A private service will be held and burial will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Donations in Paul's name may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, 4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. If you wish to send flowers to the family please have them delivered to Spring Grove Funeral Home-Reading on Friday, November 6, 2020 by 9am. https://www.springgrove.org/obituary/murphy-paul-scalf/