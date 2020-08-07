1/1
Murray H. Guttman
Murray H. Guttman

Cincinnati - Murray H. Guttman, age 90, passed away August 6, 2020. Murray was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania in 1930 to Louis and Mayme Guttman. He lived an incredibly full 90 years—filled with family, friends and Memaw's cookies. Murray loved building: community, friendships & family. He founded Hills Properties with his children. As an involved member of the Cincinnati Jewish community, he always led by example with generosity and Jewish values. Murray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence Hiudt Guttman and his sisters, Faye Sachs and Elayne Levine. He is survived by their five children and spouses, Steve and Joan Guttman, Laurie and John Acklen, Harold and Cynthia Guttman, Louis and Beth Guttman, and Ian and Aimee Guttman, along with 22 grandchildren, Brandon (MJ) Guttman, Nicole (Kai) Schneider, Jordan (Dallas) Guttman, Tobi (Adam Isbister) Acklen, John Jr. (Melissa) Acklen, Aimee Acklen, Robbie Acklen, Joey Acklen, Mayme Acklen, Seth (Lauren) Guttman, Ariella (Andy) Cohen, Jeremy (Aaron Breslow) Guttman, Sadie (Josh) Gelb, Hershel Guttman, Jonah (Ariel) Guttman, Julien (Adam Teitelbaum) Guttman, Aaron Guttman, Ellyn Guttman, Isaac Guttman, Isabella Guttman, Maxwell Guttman and Hannah Guttman, and 21 great-grandchildren who celebrate his life and his legacy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and former wife, Elaine Skurow Guttman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral was a private family service held on Friday, August 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Murray by making a donation to: The Murray Guttman Building Fund at Chabad Center @ University of Cincinnati Chabad of Southern Ohio, 10816 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or any charity of your choice. Dad cared about community.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
