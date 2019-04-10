|
Williamsburg - Myers Roy Deel, beloved husband of the late Peggy Kautz Deel and surviving spouse Georgia (nee Boggs) loving father of Cheryl (Philip) Hess, Scott (Sandy) Deel, Carole (Joel) Deel-Bennett, and stepfather of Marsha Messina, beloved brother of Evelyn Strathmann, Dear grandfather of Jeremy (Dr. Crystal Day-Hess), Terri Faldowski, step grandfather of Chase Messina, C.J. Messina, Alexis Travis, great-grandfather of Hannah Faldowski, Elliot Thompson and Emerson Hess. Services will be held at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 199 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12pm. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the service at the church. The family prefers memorials to Fund (Breast Cancer Care), 6120 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Mahamfuneralhome.com
