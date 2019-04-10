Services
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
(513) 724-2278
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Williamsburg Presbyterian Church
199 Gay Street
Williamsburg, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Williamsburg Presbyterian Church
199 Gay Street
Williamsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myers Deel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myers Deel


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Myers Deel Obituary
Myers Deel

Williamsburg - Myers Roy Deel, beloved husband of the late Peggy Kautz Deel and surviving spouse Georgia (nee Boggs) loving father of Cheryl (Philip) Hess, Scott (Sandy) Deel, Carole (Joel) Deel-Bennett, and stepfather of Marsha Messina, beloved brother of Evelyn Strathmann, Dear grandfather of Jeremy (Dr. Crystal Day-Hess), Terri Faldowski, step grandfather of Chase Messina, C.J. Messina, Alexis Travis, great-grandfather of Hannah Faldowski, Elliot Thompson and Emerson Hess. Services will be held at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 199 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12pm. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the service at the church. The family prefers memorials to Fund (Breast Cancer Care), 6120 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Mahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now