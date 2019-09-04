Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Cemetery
Myra L. Schuh Kipp

Myra L. Schuh Kipp

- - Myra L. Schuh Kipp, 84, passed away August 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas R. Schuh, daughter Mary Elizabeth Schuh, and grandson Andrew Perrino. Survivors include daughters Linda Flohr (John), and Julie Perrino; son Thomas Schuh. Step-children Michael Kipp (Wendy), Jeffery Kipp (Diane), Beth Siler (Ed) and Greg Kipp. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be Thursday September 5th at St. James Catholic Cemetery 10:00.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
