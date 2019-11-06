|
Myriam Finnegan
Colerain Twp. - Myriam Finnegan (nee Macoritto), beloved wife of the late Michael T. Finnegan. Devoted mother of the late Michael "Vic" Finnegan and the late Maria Kathleen Finnegan. Loving sister of Walt (Margie) Macoritto. Special mother of Chuck (Traci) Klosterman and Craig (Sherryl) Klosterman. Special grandmother of Alex, Grant, Mitchel, Strahan and Britt Klosterman. Myriam passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave. on Saturday, November 16 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019