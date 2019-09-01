Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Mausoleum Chapel at Rest Haven Cemetery
Myrtle G. Jackson Obituary
Myrtle G. Jackson

Norwood - Myrtle G. Jackson (nee Morgan) age 92 years, passed away at The Christian Village at Mason on Friday morning, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bradley L. Jackson. Loving aunt of Darrell Miller, Rick (Mindy) Watson and many other nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Parkview Mausoleum Chapel at Rest Haven Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to The Christian Village at Mason, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. Condolences may be sent to

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
