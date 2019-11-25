|
Nadine W. West
Sharonville - Nadine W. West (née Warren), passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 76 with her loving family by her side. Surviving to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 52 years, George G. West; her siblings, Ruby Gambrel of Beckley, West Virginia, Irene Gambrel of Four Mile, Kentucky, Charles Warren, of Sharonville, Ohio, Doris (David) Albright, of Mt. Healthy, Ohio, Elsie (Diance) Reynolds, of Amelia, Ohio, and Mary Collier, of Sharonville, Ohio; her dear nephew, Charles Warren Jr., numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Bessie Warren, her siblings; Edna Smith, Thomas and Ronnie Warren. Nadine retired from Cincinnati Bell after 34 years and was a proud member of UAW Local 674 Retirees since 1999. She and her husband were also longtime devoted members of City Gate Church for many years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019