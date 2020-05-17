Nana Y. Jackson
Delhi Twp - Jackson, Nana Y. (nee Ho), 70. Nana was the beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Jackson and loving mother to Cheryl (Joshua) Paeth and Kenneth (Kayla) Jackson. Nana returned to her heavenly home on May 13, 2020. In her daily life, she practiced an unwavering faith in God and a loving devotion to family and friends. Nana was born on May 16, 1949 in Cheongdo-Gun, Korea. She met her husband, Ronald in Pusan, South Korea in 1969, immigrating two years later to the United States. Nana proudly became a US Citizen in 1975. Ron and Nana were married and raised a family together for 45 years until his passing in 2015. Nana was the kindest of souls. She loved reading scripture, cooking with family, and selflessly giving to those in need. Nana was blessed with a large and loving family amongst 8 brothers and sisters. She also dearly loved her two grandchildren, Jackson and Nicholas Paeth. She is preceded in life by her sisters, Sumi Ho, Yong Cha Ho and brother Myong Paek Ho. Nana will be forever remembered in the many memories she leaves in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. We will celebrate knowing that Nana lived a joyous and fulfilled life, is at peace and has now joined God in heaven. Limited visitation and Memorial services are being held at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home in Westwood. Individuals desiring to attend in person are kindly asked to RSVP in advance at funeralhome@neidhardminges.com. Remote viewing is available to those unable to attend memorial services via a Facebook link. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 17 to May 18, 2020.