Nancy Ann Marston
Cincinnati - Nancy Ann Marston (nee Tygrett). Loving wife of 61 years to Richard J. Marston. Beloved mother of Tim (Melinda), Dave (Missey) and Phil (Katy) Marston. Cherished grandmother of Michael, T.J., Chandler, Blake, Maggie, Charlie and Raeann Marston, and great grandmother of 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jim (Karen) Tygrett and the late Patty Smith. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Thursday July 4, 2019. Age 80 years. Visitation 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Thursday July 11th, followed by a 1:30 PM Memorial Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019