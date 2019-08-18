|
|
Nancy B. Hollenkamp
Cincinnati - Nancy Irene Hollenkamp (née Boring) beloved wife of the late Frank C. Hollenkamp; devoted mother of Laurie (the late Jim) Sticklen, Holly (Peter) Heekin, and Tim (Terri) Hollenkamp; loving grandmother of Mary (Joey Cropenbaker), Emily, and Andrew Sticklen, Sam and Annie Heekin, Jane (Joe) O'Brien, Frank (Hannah) Hollenkamp, Katie (Steven) Salmon, Amy (Armand Ansari) and Michelle Hollenkamp; great grandmother of Luna and Dahlia Hollenkamp; dear sister of Janice Blankemeyer and the late Marjorie Blankemeyer. August 14, 2019. Age 92. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, Mt. Lookout on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be sent to Pregnancy Center East or Christ the King Church. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019