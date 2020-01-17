|
|
Nancy Bahlman
Cincinnati - Nancy DeCamp Bahlman Beloved wife of the late William Thorne Bahlman, Jr. Devoted Mother of William Ward Bahlman (Sarah Allyn), Baker DeCamp Bahlman (Chase Wagner) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Stepmother to Charles Ridgeley Bahlman (Deborah Tuke) of Portland, Oregon. Sister of the late Frederick Baker DeCamp (Nancy), survived by Richard Surridge DeCamp (Patricia) of Lexington, Kentucky and Julia DeCamp Hobart (William) of Troy, Ohio. Loving grandmother to Caroline Surridge Bahlman, William Compton Bahlman, Paddack Thorne Bahlman, Edith Walker Bahlman and Leah DeCamp Bahlman. Nancy was born to Nancy Surridge DeCamp and Frank Baker DeCamp in St. Louis, Missouri on December 13, 1928 and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, and Seattle, Washington before finally settling in Dayton, Ohio. During a visit to Cincinnati she happened to cross paths at a party with the eventual love of her life, Bill Bahlman. In her own words, the moment she laid eyes on him his fate was sealed and they embodied the 'happily ever after' of fairy tales, as they were inseparable for the next 62 years. Her sons were the absolute joys of her life to whom she was completely devoted. Nancy did not know a stranger and the countless lives she touched, the long time and new friends she had throughout her life were of great importance. She loved all forms of needlework from making hooked rugs, needlepoint, cross stitch, and knitting and was always working on multiple projects. She enjoyed decorating each residence she lived in with impeccable taste. Additionally, her heart was always in her garden. Her education included Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio and the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She worked as a designer at Closson's and was involved in multiple volunteer activities throughout her life. She was a member of The Cincinnati Town and Country Garden Club, The Cincinnati Country Club, The University Club of Cincinnati, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Ohio, and the Boca Grande Club in Boca Grande, Florida. Dearly loved by her family and many friends. Died on January 11, 2020. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra or The Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020