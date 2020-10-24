Nancy Birmingham
Hamilton - Beloved daughter of the late John and Winifred Birmingham. Loving sister of Martin (Margaret) Birmingham. Cherished aunt to Dale (Julia) Birmingham, Stephen (Tracy) Birmingham and LeAnne Letany; special cousin, Florence (Lloyd) Laney; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Nancy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Nancy lived for her horses! She spent most of her time in the barn caring for her 6 horses. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
