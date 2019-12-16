|
|
In Loving Memory, Nancy Ellen Daleiden (née Gordon), July 22, 1939 - November 28, 2019
With heavy hearts, the Daleiden Family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Nancy Ellen Daleiden. Her love of family, cooking, conversation, sewing, and crafting will be deeply missed.
Nancy is survived by her children: Joseph, Lisa (m. Patrick Olvey), Michael (m. Christina Liu), and Susanne (m. Joelan Beaudoin); and her grandchildren Madison Olvey, C.J. Daleiden, Anna Daleiden, Zachary Olvey, and Bry Beaudoin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , to support the research and help to battle this terrible disease that took our beloved mother.
A private family memorial service is planned.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019