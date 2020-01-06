Services
Nancy (nee Curry) Endejann, 69, passed on January 4, 2020 at home with her family from a year-long struggle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael and her daughter, Nicole (Michael) Stakleff of Cincinnati, and son, Merrick (Melissa) Endejann of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by her dearly loved grandchildren, Merrick and Maelen Endejann and Alice Stakleff. She is also survived by her brother Dennis (Susan) Curry of Birmingham, MI, nieces and nephews, Michelle (Jimmy) York of San Antonio, TX, Brandon (Jenna) Curry of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Erin (Mark) Hafeli of Traverse City, MI. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice (Thompson) Curry of Cincinnati and her father, Norris Curry of Harrodsburg, Ky. Nancy was a graduate of Mariemont HS (1969) and the Dental Hygiene class (1971) at Raymond Walters Branch of the University of Cincinnati. She worked in private practice for 15 years and dental research for more than 35 years. Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm Thursday, Jan. 9th and funeral services at 10am Friday, Jan. 10th at the T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home in Mt. Washington, with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association of Southern Ohio (ALSohio.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
