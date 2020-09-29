1/1
Nancy Kleimeyer
Nancy Kleimeyer

Cincinnati - Nancy Ann Kleimeyer, 82, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruce George Kleimeyer Sr., loving mother of Bruce George (Jennifer) Kleimeyer Jr. and Michael Edward Kleimeyer, grandmother of Hannah Rae White (Patrick) and Mitchell Hayms Kleimeyer. She also leaves behind a host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends. She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Martha Baldwin and siblings Shirley, John, William, and Charles. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9-11 AM with funeral service following at 11AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we are asking family members and friends to sign up for visitation times. Please visit www.springgrove.org obituaries for instructions. Memorial donations made to Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmith Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45220 or Hospice of Cincinnati (Bethesda Foundation Inc.), 10500 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
