Nancy L. Mastruserio
Liberty Twp. - (nee Andrews), 82, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J., devoted mother of Vicki (Jim) Eckstein, Angie (John) Meeks, Nick (DeeDee) Mastruserio and Chris (Mike) Gilligan, dear sister of Peggy Robb and Rebecca (Ernie) Lyle, grandmother of Brian (Erin) Eckstein, Andrea (David) Denman, Michelle (Travis) Oakes, Bradley (Jaclyn) Meeks, Nicholas (Bridget) and Kyle Mastruserio, Jacob Jennings and Casey Gilligan; great-grandmother of Brandon, Jared, Nathan, Ryan, Drew, Landon, Carson, Savannah, Olivia and Grayson. Memorials to the . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019