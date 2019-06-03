Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Norwood - Maury

Nancy, beloved daughter of the late Emery and Rhoda Maury, loving sister of Rhoda (Wayne) Hensley, Grace (James) Sizemore, Emery Maury, Cathy (Jack) Lewis, Tom (Darlene) Maury, Susan (Ronnie) Madden and Carolyn (Daniel) Luken, dear cousin of the late Mary Burke. Passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 75. Resident of Norwood and faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ downtown. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 10 AM at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where visitation will be held the evening before from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 1425 Sycamore Street, Cinti, OH 45202. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 3, 2019
