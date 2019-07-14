Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Nancy L. (Scott) Schmitt

Nancy L. (Scott) Schmitt Obituary
Nancy L. Schmitt (nee Scott)

Cincinnati - Nancy L. (nee Scott) Schmitt beloved wife of the late Ollie Schmitt, loving mother of Doug (Steff) Schmitt, Melissa Schmitt, Alison (Jeff) Cline, dear Grammy of Gabby Schmitt, sister of Sue Stiegler. Died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 age 79. Nancy donated her body to The UC College of Medicine.

A Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church on Tuesday, July 16th.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Ollie Schmitt Foundation, c/o Melissa Schmitt 3335 Emerald Lakes Dr. 3A, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019
