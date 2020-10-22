1/1
Nancy Lee Hasselbeck
Nancy Lee Hasselbeck

Madeira - beloved wife of the late Edward l. Hasselbeck, loving mother of Linda M. (Rick) Thompson, David W. (Mary Lou), John E. (Lisa), Stephen E. and Joanna L. Hasselbeck, devoted grandmother of Mike (Jeannett), Katie (Josh), Brian (Brittany), Mark (Scarlett), Eric, Ryan, Nicole (Brad), Jacob and 8 loving great grandchildren plus 2 on the way, dear sister of: Sister Beth Jaspers and the late Mary Carol Kohrs, Guy and Richard Jaspers. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30AM Tues. Oct. 27, 2020, St. Gertrude Church, Madeira (Covid-19 guidelines to be followed) www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Gertrude Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
