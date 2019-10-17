|
|
Nancy Lou Kincaid Drysdale
NANCY LOU KINCAID DRYSDALE, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, October 12. Born in Cincinnati on September 14, 1928, she married George Hall Drysdale on June 23, 1951. Nancy graduated from Batavia High School and the University of Cincinnati. She was a lifelong member of Summerside United Methodist Church. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, George, and is survived by three daughters: Devon (Terry) Clausing, of Cincinnati, Heather (Paul) Dionne, of Huntsville, AL, and Wendy of Newport, RI; one son: Peter of Bryan, TX; two grandchildren: Scot Clausing, of Nashville, TN and Cara Clausing (Tony) Rupp, of Kettering; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Zoe Rupp; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated for medical research to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Summerside UM Church 45244 or to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019