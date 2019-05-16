Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
the Chapel at Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
7500 State Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Nancy Malo, (Nee Jesunas) 81. Our beloved mother and friend passed away on May 14th, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her daughters Tammy (Tim) Ells, Teri (David) Cutler and Kristin (Rob) Scott. Loving sister of Bill (Linda) Jesunas. Further survived by grandchildren Tim and Trevor Ells, Madeline, Megara and Maggie Scott. Aunt to Bill (Cecylia) Jesunas and Karen (Gregory) Horneff. Memorial services will be performed at the Chapel at Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, 7500 State Rd., Cincinnati, on Friday, May 17th at 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation (www.curearthritis.com)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019
