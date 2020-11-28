Nancy Margaret Neal
Cincinnati - Nancy Margaret Neal, 91, of Cincinnati, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home. She was born June 26, 1929, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul H. Ross and Lillian Ruppel Ross. She was a 1947 graduate of DeSalles Heights Academy in Parkersburg, and then graduated from Our Lady of Cincinnati College. She was married August 8, 1953, in Parkersburg, to Richard J. Neal, who survives. They met working at Procter and Gamble, Miami Valley Laboratories in Cincinnati. They attended Mass at Twin Towers, where they resided. She was an accomplished Thespian and actress in local theater, and did some limited professional acting as well. They traveled through Europe, the Caribbean and throughout the United States. She was an accomplished Genealogist documenting all four sides of the family. She was also a collector of antiques. Surviving are one son, RIchard P. Neal and wife Edna (Eddi) of Edgewood, Kentucky; two grandsons, Paul Richard Cencula and wife Lindsey, of Cincinnati; Joseph Richard Neal and Madeline Schmidt, of Cincinnati; three granddaughters, Laura Smart and husband Brandon, of Olean, Indiana; Maria Staudigel and husband Brett Reder, of Cincinnati; Bethany Shigemitsu and husband Syota, of Los Angeles, California; four great-grandsons, Elijah, Quinn and Zechariah Smart and Rodrick Neal; one brother, Joseph Ross and wife Charlotte, of Parkersburg, one sister, Mary Carolyn Ross and Tom Schlotthauer, of San Diego, California, and a son in law, Richard J. Staudigel and Kelly Dehan, of Cincinnati. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Staudigel, and a daughter in law, Pamela Fleckenstein Neal. Private funeral services will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. www.amgfuneralhome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Twin Towers Senior Living Community, Visiting Angels Cincinnati West or Hospice of Cincinnati
.