Nancy Neighbors
Nancy Neighbors

Cincinnati - Nancy Foshay Neighbors, age 90 of Cincinnati Ohio, died on September 1, 2020, at Marjorie P. Lee Nursing Home. She was born March 16, 1930, in Cincinnati, daughter of Dr. Lee and Harriett B (Holmes) Foshay. She went on to graduate from Wellesley College, returned to Cincinnati and married in 1954. Nancy was an active member of the Episcopal Church and an Associate in the Community of the Transfiguration. She had a passion for horses and the outdoors which led her to many outdoor education volunteer opportunities. An avid reader, she filled binders of journals and poems and never stopped studying life. She was preceded in death by her brother John M. Foshay; sister Marguerite (Foshay) Robertson; son James C. Neighbors, husband Henry F. Neighbors, Jr. Nancy is survived by her sister Elizabeth F. Millard (Cincinnati); sons Clifford B. Neighbors (Santa Cruz), Philip C. Neighbors (Boston), daughter Eve N. (Kermit) Warner (Cincinnati); grandchildren Emily R. Warner and Ian J. Warner. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
