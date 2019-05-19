|
Nancy O'Brien was born February 15, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Evelyn and Sherman Babcock, she died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jack O'Brien and her loving Children, Mike (Kathy) O'Brien, Dan O'Brien, Kevin (Maureen) O'Brien Debbie (Tom) LeMaster, Jeff (Shellie) O'Brien, Julie (John) Mellott, Laurie (Kevin) Murray and T.R. (Maggie) O'Brien, also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stephen Church on Thursday, May 23, at 11:00 am., Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church, 3804 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45226. For additional information and to offer condolences please go to ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019