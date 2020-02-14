Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Nancy R. Cooke


1938 - 2020
Nancy R. Cooke Obituary
Nancy R. Cooke, age 81 of Anderson Twp., passed away on February 6, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late David and Rosemary (Deimling) Cooke, loving sister of Barbara Cooke, Sally (William) Trey, Stephen (Debbie) Cooke, and twin sister of the late Janet (Richard) Stewart, and caring aunt of 10 nieces and nephews and 31 great-nieces and nephews. Nancy was a dedicated elementary school teacher. Her longest tenure was in the Kettering Schools in Dayton, Ohio. She also taught in Cincinnati Public and Catholic Schools. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, February 19th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9 to 10 am. A private family interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH. 45242 or Heartland Hospice Care, 3960 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH. 45227. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
