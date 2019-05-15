Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel
3801 Ledgewood Dr.
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel,
3801 Ledgewood Dr.,
Hyde Park - Nancy R. Grapes (nee Rushmore) age 76 of Hyde Park and formerly of Springboro, died May 8th, 2019. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Bellarmine Chapel, 3801 Ledgewood Dr., on the campus of Xavier University, on Friday, May 24th at 10 am where the family will greet friends from 9:30 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Catholic Relief Services. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 15, 2019
